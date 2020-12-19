Loopring Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $205.63 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00369685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026018 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,513,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,201,979,710 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.