LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Value ETF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

