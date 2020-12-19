LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,905 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSMQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 721.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 345.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $26.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $25.49.

