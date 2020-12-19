LPL Financial LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDB opened at $44.40 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $45.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.24.

