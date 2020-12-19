LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $192,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

