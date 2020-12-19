LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 11.2% Higher

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.98. 234,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 357,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 652,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 116.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 39,407 shares in the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, sells, and markets chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.