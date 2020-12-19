Lympo Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, Lympo has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $2.45 million and $54,263.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00056961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00384468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00025974 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

