Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on M. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Macy's alerts:

M opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $18.57.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 91.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 182.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.