Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report $1.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.93 and the lowest is $1.83. Magna International reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Magna International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.12.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. 612,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,914. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Magna International by 134.9% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,475,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,617,000 after buying an additional 4,867,003 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Magna International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,817,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Magna International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,600,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,212,000 after buying an additional 84,338 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Magna International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 983,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Magna International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,122,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

