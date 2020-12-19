Maincoin (MNC) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $19,484.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.00371189 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 61.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

