Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America raised Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Mapfre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

MPFRF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.12. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,403. Mapfre has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accidents, savings and investment, retirement, burial, travel and lifestyle insurance; and homeowners, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

