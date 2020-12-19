Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

MRVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

