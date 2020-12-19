Marifil Mines Limited (MFM.V) (CVE:MFM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

Marifil Mines Limited (MFM.V) (CVE:MFM)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Marifil Mines Limited (MFM.V) shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 413,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Marifil Mines Limited (MFM.V) Company Profile (CVE:MFM)

Marifil Mines Limited engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating various mineral resource properties in Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, indium, copper, molybdenum, biogenic sulphur, phosphate, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and platinum deposits. The company's flagship property is the San Roque property covering an area of 73,915 hectares located in the Province of Rio Negro, Argentina.

