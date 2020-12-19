Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 3,402 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $308,629.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 2nd, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 25,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $271.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

