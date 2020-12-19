Mark Stoddart Buys 333 Shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Stock

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Director Mark Stoddart acquired 333 shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$67.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,613.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$778,101.32.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) stock opened at C$70.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$58.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.40. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of C$24.57 and a 52-week high of C$71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 5.9799995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNR shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

