Martin Court Purchases 5 Shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 5 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,276 ($29.74) per share, for a total transaction of £113.80 ($148.68).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Martin Court sold 1,051 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($27.68), for a total transaction of £22,270.69 ($29,096.80).

On Monday, November 16th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) per share, for a total transaction of £121.56 ($158.82).

On Friday, October 16th, Martin Court purchased 7 shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26) per share, for a total transaction of £140.70 ($183.83).

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,283 ($29.83) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.53. Victrex plc has a 1-year low of GBX 20.24 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.63). The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,030.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,974.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.20%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.95) price target on shares of Victrex plc (VCT.L) in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victrex plc (VCT.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,953 ($25.52).

About Victrex plc (VCT.L)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

