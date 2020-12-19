Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $10.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $276.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,587. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $287.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.57. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total value of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

