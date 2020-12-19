Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $245,240.13 and $5,643.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

