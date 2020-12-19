Matrix AI Network Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Matrix AI Network token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, HADAX and CoinEgg. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $152,133.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00513443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000275 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000259 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Matrix AI Network Token Trading

Matrix AI Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DDEX, HitBTC, IDEX, LBank and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

