Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matthews International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $894.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Matthews International will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 723.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matthews International during the second quarter worth $109,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter worth $191,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth $212,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

