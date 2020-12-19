MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.92

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $15.55. MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) shares last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 14,886 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$379.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.92.

Get MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) alerts:

MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAN Mortgage Co. (MKP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.