Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $211,152.99 and $373.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00470318 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002283 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.70 or 0.01663518 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000061 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

