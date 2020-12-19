Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MTA. BidaskClub upgraded Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 9.21. The company has a market cap of $459.62 million and a PE ratio of -89.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 162.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTA. Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 891,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,561 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 83.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

