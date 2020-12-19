MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Price Target Increased to $36.50 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.06.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after buying an additional 831,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 151,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 8,924 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 109.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 37,185 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.