Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 6th.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $14.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 587,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 302,895 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Micro Focus International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 369,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 62,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.