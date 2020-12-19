Mirror Protocol (MIR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $568,733.00

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $568,733.00 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00004494 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00139418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.70 or 0.00738831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00174439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00370749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00118777 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00074575 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,766,932 tokens. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.