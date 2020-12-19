Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CFO Jeffrey C. Davison Sells 30,000 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,403.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey C. Davison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jeffrey C. Davison sold 627 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $7,724.64.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $17.64 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market cap of $750.09 million, a P/E ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

