Mixin (XIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $76.47 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $76.47 million and $1.19 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $144.61 or 0.00610895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,802 tokens. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

