Mizuho Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $151.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.85.

Shares of UHS opened at $137.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $148.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

