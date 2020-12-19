MMOCoin (MMO) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 100% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 122.6% higher against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $192,843.22 and $68,819.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 26th, 2018. MMOCoin’s total supply is 114,808,914 coins and its circulating supply is 65,310,485 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MMOCoin Coin Trading

MMOCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

