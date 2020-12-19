Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 5.1%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.97 and last traded at $144.00. Approximately 31,598,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 18,089,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.26.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $1,237,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,534,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,609,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $1,346,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 608,021 shares of company stock valued at $57,158,267. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 465.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $568,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 143.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

