(MOG.A) (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) Stock Price Down 0.9%

(MOG.A) (OTCMKTS:MOG.A)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.16 and last traded at $80.22. Approximately 591,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 210,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90.

(MOG.A) (OTCMKTS:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.50 million.

About (MOG.A) (OTCMKTS:MOG.A)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

