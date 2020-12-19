MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $299.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. FBN Securities initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $138,641.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,095 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,335 shares of company stock worth $100,193,455 in the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in MongoDB by 15.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MDB traded up $4.02 on Friday, hitting $376.87. 1,424,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,293. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $379.95. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -86.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.89 and its 200-day moving average is $234.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

