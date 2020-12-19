MoonSwap Trading Up 23.7% This Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 19th. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $2,234.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 23.7% higher against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00502232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000277 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 10,937,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,910,302 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap.

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

