Morgan Stanley Acquires 367,602 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,719,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.83% of DCP Midstream worth $19,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 293,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.41. DCP Midstream, LP has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.