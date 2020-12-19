Morgan Stanley Has $16.94 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 158,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Gentex worth $16,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gentex during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $154,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,085 shares of company stock worth $552,640. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $34.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

