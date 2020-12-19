Morgan Stanley Has $18.72 Million Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,640 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $168,328,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 135.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 20.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,371,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,348 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Anaplan by 859.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,822,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,832,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAN. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 51,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $2,924,425.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,423,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,832 shares of company stock valued at $23,521,210 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLAN opened at $70.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.