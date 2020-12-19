Morgan Stanley Purchases 48,326 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW opened at $78.65 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 69.60%.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

