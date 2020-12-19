Morgan Stanley Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $341.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.68.

Shares of DE opened at $270.70 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $271.45. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Deere & Company by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

