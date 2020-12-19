Morgan Stanley Sells 326,182 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of News worth $18,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in News during the third quarter worth $16,174,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 101.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,327,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 668,333 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of News by 3.0% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,683,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,997,000 after acquiring an additional 624,388 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in News by 771.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 516,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in News by 32.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,600,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,441,000 after purchasing an additional 394,159 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

News stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.63. News Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

