Morgan Stanley Sells 357,652 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 357,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE:SLF opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

