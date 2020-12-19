Morgan Stanley Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $81.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Ameren from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.20. Ameren has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ameren by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 37,113 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

