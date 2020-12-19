Multi-collateral DAI Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.31 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00056599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00368064 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00025716 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 89% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

