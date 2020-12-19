MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Receives $42.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYRG. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other MYR Group news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $288,087.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,906.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,588 shares of company stock worth $3,009,420. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 317.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. 257,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,469. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

