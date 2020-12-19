MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Achieves $544,931.77

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One MyWish token can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. MyWish has a total market capitalization of $544,931.77 and approximately $51.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00058391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00399656 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00026662 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 94% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002021 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MyWish’s official website is mywish.io. MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

