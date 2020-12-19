Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 43,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 77,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$28.40 million and a P/E ratio of -10.49.

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (NSCI.V) (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops and manufactures portable nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its devices are used by chemical professionals in many industries, such as oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, and others, as well as numerous government and university research labs worldwide.

