Nano Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00005047 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $155.46 million and approximately $5.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,116.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $654.93 or 0.02833155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.93 or 0.00488504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.59 or 0.01386836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00671877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00326829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00028035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00078643 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

