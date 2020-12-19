Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.75.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.08. 192,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,819. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.84 million, a P/E ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

