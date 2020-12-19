National Bank Financial Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$2.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$1.35 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.15.

TSE TVE opened at C$1.36 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.27. The stock has a market cap of C$300.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

