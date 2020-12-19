National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NESR. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform market weight rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $843.97 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.94. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after buying an additional 308,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,830,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 653,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 27.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127,667 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 42.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

